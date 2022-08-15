When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 9.

What happened: The township has been approved for a grant to redo Black Road.

Background: The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant is part of the Local Share Account derived from gaming funds.

Why it’s important: The grant has been awarded pending official notification now that the state has approved its budget for the coming year.

The cost: The township applied for $339,875 to redo the road. They hope when the grant funding is officially announced they will receive the full amount.

Other happenings: The board voted to replace the roofs on the pavilions at the park and possibly the roof of the restrooms if the cost is reasonable. The supervisors hope to be able to complete the job with less than $20,000.

Public comment: The board heard complaints about speeding on roads surrounding the park. The board discussed the possibility of adding a speed bump, but it would be within the park, not on the township roads.