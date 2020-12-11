When: Little Britain supervisors meeting, Dec. 8.

What happened: The board approved the 2021 budget as advertised showing $747,000 in revenues and $740,000 in expenditures. There is no increase in the tax rate of 0.3019 mills, or $30.19 for a home assessed at $100,000. They also voted to send CARES Act funding to Wakefield Ambulance and Robert Fulton Fire Company before the end of this year

Background: According to township Secretary Margaret DeCarolis, Little Britain has been allocated over $45,000 in funding through the CARES Act, but there are limitations on how it can be spent. Earlier in the year, the township received $2,722 for laptops for meetings, hand sanitizer and cleaning materials. That leaves the township still eligible for the remaining funds, but the money can be used only for COVID-19 related expenses, including first responders.

The cost: The township will give $5,000 to Wakefield Ambulance Company, and $40,689 to the Robert Fulton Fire Company.

Quotable: “If there’s anyone that’s sick, that needs to be taken (to hospital), the ambulance would pick them up. I see the need for both,” Supervisor Jerry Emling said.

Why it’s important: The township will make the donations before the end of this year and be reimbursed by the county. Earlier this year the ambulance company purchased a new vehicle, and the fire company is initiating the purchase of a new tanker truck at a cost of about $380,000.

Other happenings: The supervisors reaffirmed their position to work only with their four neighboring townships on a new regional comprehensive plan rather than following the county Planning Commission suggestion to work through the county’s 2040 plan.

What happens next: The township will hold its annual reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 4.