When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, April 27, held on Zoom.

What happened: Council welcomed its newest police officer, Haylie Brass, who joins the Lititz Borough Police Department.

Quotable: “We are thrilled to have another woman officer,” said police Chief Kerry Nye, noting that Brass is the first female officer since Carolyn Sensenig retired in 2009 after 11 years. Sensenig is now a civilian police aide for the borough.

Meet the new officer: “I am very excited about this opportunity. I have always loved Lititz and look forward to working in such a wonderful small town,” said Brass, 23, of Ambler. She graduated from Upper Dublin High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Gwynedd Mercy University. Brass graduated from Montgomery County Municipal Police Academy in October. Her position with Lititz Borough is her first appointment as a police officer. “I have always wanted to be a police officer, ever since I was young. I am so grateful to be here in Lititz,” Brass said.

Other business: Council reviewed a plan presented by Keith Good of CGA for changes to the intersection of Kleine Street and Pine Lane. The plan is to reduce the speed limit and consider changing the Kleine Lane from two-way to one-way. The measure is designed to improve traffic safety in a neighborhood where development is anticipated. Those plans include adding a New Holland Coffee shop and patio, at the rear of Chilangos at the corner of North Broad and West Kleine. Chilangos will remain at its current location. The plan also calls for a brewery on Pine Lane. Another proposed project, not yet finalized, is the possible renovation of the Toy Soldier restaurant, bar and apartments. If that project proceeds, it would also increase traffic.

Also: Council approved a permit application for Sunday in the Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6 at Lititz Springs Park. The event is sponsored by Lancaster Evangelical Free Church in Lititz and will include baptisms in the stream, church services and a picnic lunch.