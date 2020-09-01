When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Aug. 25.

What happened: A home in Lititz’s historic district will be saved from demolition. Borough Council amended a conditional-use request so the white house at 34 S. Broad Street, built in 1857, will not be fully demolished. Instead, only the two later additions to the rear of the house will be torn down.

Quotable: “It will look the same from the front,” said owner Eric Blow, who with his wife Connie purchased the home in December for $445,000.

Background: When the Lititz couple decided to renovate the house, they discovered many issues with the house. With high costs to make the one-time apartments into one livable home, the Blows considered tearing the entire house down and rebuilding on the same footprint. They were met with opposition from the borough’s Planning Commission and the Historical Area Advisory Committee, because it would no longer be a historic home. After meeting with the borough Planning Commission in early August, the couple decided to amend their request.

What’s next: The Blows plan to restore the house to a single-family home. They will have Fred Raffensperger of PR Builders in Lititz renovate the house with improvements, such as repairing sloping floors and walls, adding a dormer to balance the center of the house, and returning a door above the main doorway to being a window as it once was.

In other business: Borough Council approved the final land development plan from Arvind and Parth Delvadia for the new Dunkin’ location at 737 S. Broad St., the former location of Lititz Service Center, across from Keller Bros. Ford.