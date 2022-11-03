When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Oct. 25.

What happened: Residents brought their concerns about West Nile virus in Butterfly Acres to Borough Council. Linda and David Carson of East Sixth Street spoke of their continued alarm about mosquitoes found to be carrying West Nile virus in their neighborhood. Linda Carson, who works as a registered nurse at a local hospital, said West Nile virus has no cure. The Carsons asked for signs that would warn people about the risks of West Nile virus. The Carsons also said they are concerned about a proposed playground at the intersection of East Sixth and Locust streets in the area where West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes were found. At this point, the proposed playground is in its early planning stages.

West Nile virus fatality: A 73-year-old Lititz man recently died from complications of West Nile virus. The man contracted West Nile virus in late August and was hospitalized in early September. He died Oct. 1. According to a family member, the man was known to walk his dog along the path behind homes on the south side of East Sixth Street.

Testing: That is the same area where Tony Alvarado, mosquito-borne disease control program coordinator for the Lebanon County Conservation District, has found positive cases of West Nile virus in some mosquito samples in pools at a drainage pipe in the swale along the walking path. Alvarado reported the first priority of Lancaster County’s program is to protect public health from mosquito-borne disease through use of an integrated mosquito management approach.

Spraying: On Sept. 20, residential and recreational areas in and around South Spruce Street, West Third Avenue, South Walnut Street, West End Avenue, South Spruce Street, East Second Avenue, Raspberry Lane, East Third Avenue, Linden Street, Cherry Street, South Locust Street, East Sixth Street, Kissel Hill Road, Swarthmore Drive, Oxford Drive, Conway Drive, Owl Hill Road, Landis Valley Road, Highlands Drive and Crosswinds Drive were sprayed for adult mosquitoes.

Precautions: Among the precautions that should be taken are avoiding going outdoors at dusk, using an EPA-approved repellent such as DEET, and wearing long sleeves and pants when outside. Residents should be vigilant of standing water, especially from containers holding water such as buckets and clogged gutters that can breed mosquitoes. In colder weather, mosquitoes will go dormant or die.

What’s next: Lititz plans to implement testing through the mosquito-borne disease control program. The borough’s environmental coordinator Jordan Garner will be providing Alvarado with a list of additional sites in Lititz that might be at risk for breeding mosquitoes.

Other business: Elijah Yearick, director of community planning, reported the Cedar Street project is nearing completion after many months of closure. Officials expect the street will be reopened by Thanksgiving.

Community events: Borough Council approved the following special event and activity permits: the annual Christmas Carol Sing at Moravian Church Square slated from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8, hosted by the Lititz Historical Foundation and the Moravian Archives committee; the Lititz Pretzel Fest on May 6; and the Warwick Bands Food Truck Fest on May 21.

Public meetings: The 2023 budget meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8. The next Lititz Borough Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 29.