- When: Council meeting, July 30.

- What happened: Speeding is a problem that plagues many neighborhoods in Lititz, residents told Borough Council. In particular, several South Oak Street residents asked the borough to do something about speeding on their busy street.

- The problem: David Good of South Oak Street said his car was totaled earlier this year when a careless driver hit his vehicle parked on South Oak Street; he suggested speed as a factor. According to Lititz police Chief Kerry Nye, police have been increasing their presence on South Oak, resulting in several speeding citations. Speed sentry boxes help as well, and at busy times, speeders have clocked speeds as high as 45 mph or more. A check after the meeting showed several drivers traveling at 35 mph or more, and at least one was traveling at 46 mph.

- Solutions: Nye proposed extending double yellow lines on South Oak from Plum Street to Kissel Hill Road to remind drivers to stay in their lanes. Borough Council agreed, and the double yellow lines will be painted in the next month or so, when repaving is done on nearby Landis Valley Road. The idea of a four-way stop sign would not follow state Department of Transportation guidelines because there have not been enough accidents, Nye said. The possibility of speed bumps could be considered. Nye suggested a crosswalk be installed at Plum Street, which would require cut-ins to the curb to allow for accessibility. The crosswalk would need to be reviewed to make sure that intersection is safe enough for pedestrians to cross there.

- Radar legislation: Nye would like to see Lititz Borough Police officers to use radar, but he said Pennsylvania is the only state that does not permit municipal police to use radar to enforce speeding. He encouraged people to ask their legislators to vote for municipal police radar.

- Quotable: “(Speeding) is a problem on many streets in the borough,” said Nye, noting that residents of Second Avenue, Cedar Street, and other streets have been complaining of the same issues.

- Other business: Elijah Yearick, director of community planning for the borough, reported that mistakes have been corrected on Comcast’s project to provide internet services. Residents had filed complaints about Comcast’s contractor. In some cases, sod that was planted to cover areas that were dug up has died due to the recent high heat. The contractor is contacting homeowners to replant new sod to replace the dead sod. Yearick said Comcast still needs to correct problems on Laurel, Peach and Apple streets, and Comcast is planning a better community outreach program on upcoming work.

- Pest problem: Yearick reported official sightings of the dreaded spotted lanternfly in the borough. Residents who see any of the tree-killing, invasive insects are asked to kill them immediately.

- Vacant seat: Officials said goodbye to John Bear, who is resigning from council after two years because he is moving from Lititz Borough to Manheim Township. Council did not indicate when the position will be filled.