When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, April 11.

What happened: Ryan McCrory, director of Lititz Public Library, presented the new strategic plan to Elizabeth Township supervisors that calls for a higher level of funding. The library aims to promote lifelong learning, increase public access and provide high-quality services as a leader in the community. One of the trends that concerns McCrory is the cost of new technology.

The cost: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for electronic resources increased significantly, requiring more funding to acquire these materials. The average price of a hardcover book is about $12, while an e-book is over triple that at $39. Elizabeth Township contributes $4 per resident to the library, a total of $16,000 in 2021. According to Township Administrator Loren Miller, the expected contribution to the library this year will be about $14,000. Asking local businesses to increase their funding commitment to the library and earmarking it for electronic resources is a plan the library is exploring, McCrory said.

Survey says: The library conducted a survey last year, with over 500 responses received, indicating that patrons want more access to a wider selection of materials in electronic formation.

Quotable: “If print materials aren’t going out that often, discovering what the public needs and finding out how to make that happen is important,” McCrory said. “The trend is toward electronic resources.”

Top-ranked library: The Lititz Public Library is among the top five public libraries in its class in the U.S. according to the Institute of Museum and Library Studies, which ranks libraries based on similar characteristics including population served. “I am very proud of the staff and the community that supports us,” McCrory said, about being recognized as one of the best medium-sized libraries in the country.

Free courses for everyone: McCrory discussed the advantages of continuous learning through Universal Class, an online program that offers over 500 courses at no charge to residents who possess a Lititz Library card. School teachers, librarians and a host of other professions can use this platform to earn continuing education credits.

Connections: The number of free Wi-Fi spots at the library doubled over the past year to 23. Access to the internet is a necessity in today’s high-paced technological world, and the library is increasing access by investing in tools, technology and training that enable people of all backgrounds and abilities to discover the many resources they have to offer. For more information about the Lititz Public Library, visit lititzlibrary.org.