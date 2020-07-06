When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, June 30.

What happened: Borough police Chief Kerry Nye told council members all police officers in the borough will be equipped with body cameras. Lititz will be receiving 50% reimbursement from a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant. Each officer is assigned a camera system with unique identifiers to that officer. It will be utilized for day-to-day field operations, Nye said.

Why it matters: The Lititz department is the fifth police agency in Lancaster County to equip officers with body-worn cameras, including Manheim Borough police, Strasburg Borough police, Northern Lancaster County Regional police and Lancaster city police.

Quotable: “This will provide the transparency and accountability, which is so important in maintaining public support and trust," said Nye, adding that camera footage shows transparency, is valuable in offering best-evidence in court proceedings, ensures accountability, and details any concerns surrounding officer conduct.

Other issue: Nye also asked the council to make a decision on whether to extend nonenforcement of parking meters. Borough Council agreed that meters will no longer be bagged, but police will not be enforcing parking meters at least though Labor Day.

Zoning: Council held a public hearing for an ordinance amending the Continuing Care Retirement Community Zone. The zoning would relate to communities such as Luther Acres and Moravian Manor. The proposed amendments cover various aspects in zoning of continuing care communities.

Building plan: Council approved a preliminary/final land development plan for Luther Acres Welcome Center. The plans involve a new welcome center to replace the use of several cottages that currently provide marketing and other services for the retirement community.

Sewer agreement: Council authorized an agreement between the Warwick Township Municipal Authority, Lititz Borough Authority and Lititz Borough.