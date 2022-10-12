When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Sept. 27.

What happened: Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye provided an update on a PennDOT project to repave a 1 1/2-mile stretch of East Main Street in Lititz. JVI Group Inc. of York Springs is the prime contractor on the $1,260,025 project.

Roadwork: After many months of rough roadway with deep potholes, repaving was scheduled to begin Sept. 28 with a completion goal of May 2023. Since Main Street (Route 772) is a state road, the project had been delayed.

Work zone: Construction activities include base repairs, milling and overlay. The contractor will begin the project by working on ADA curb ramps within the project limits. The remainder of the work is expected to be completed next spring. There will be traffic shifts or single-lane traffic restrictions with flaggers assisting motorists through the work zone.

Pedestrian access: Access will be maintained on Water Street for the pedestrian walkway and trail at Lititz Run Bridge, and the New Street Park Nature Trail at the Santo Domingo Creek bridge.

Parking meters: Newly installed parking meters give drivers the option of paying with coin or by credit card. The hourly rate has increased from 50 cents to $1 per hour.

Junior council member: Borough Council welcomed its newest junior council member with Mayor Tim Snyder swearing in Colin Hutchinson, 17, to the nonvoting position as a youth adviser to council. Born and raised in Lititz, Hutchinson is the son of Ashley and Adam Woge. He is a senior at Warwick High School.

Mosquito update: Tony Alvarado, Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program coordinator for the Lebanon County Conservation District, attended virtually and clarified recent concerns about mosquitoes and the risks of West Nile virus. Alvarado reported that on Sept. 20 areas of Lititz Borough and Warwick Township were sprayed for mosquitoes. In Lancaster County, 150 mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile virus, with 11 of them in Lititz Borough. Lititz Borough Council member Steve Lee suggested that the borough put together a list of swales that Alvarado might check for mosquito populations next year during mosquito season.

Playground opposition: Three residents of East Sixth Street at Butterfly Acres attended the meeting to express their opposition to a proposed playground that would be located along Sixth Street and across Locust Street from the test site for mosquitoes. Linda and David Carson of East Sixth Street had originally brought concerns about mosquitoes to Borough Council several months ago. The playground is in its earliest planning stages, with a focus group set up to discuss features of the proposed playground.

Library: Ryan McCrory, director of the Lititz Public Library, gave a presentation about the library’s recovery following the pandemic. He thanked borough for its financial support. He said new patrons, door count, electronic checkouts and regular checkouts had all increased in recent months.

Events: Borough Council approved two events: the Lititz VFW Trunk or Treat at the VFW parking lot on Oct. 22 and the Laurel Avenue Christmas Light show from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31.