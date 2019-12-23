When: Council meeting, Dec. 17.
What happened: Council approved the 2020 general fund budget, keeping the millage rate at 2 mills, with no tax increase.
Budget details: Total revenue for the budget is projected at $6.04 million. Total expenditures are budgeted at $6.61 million. This leaves the borough with a reserve of approximately $1.7 million. Trash, water and sewer fees will remain the same in the new year.
New fee: While there will be no tax increase, there will be a new stormwater management fee that is being levied on property owners and businesses. Council approved the implementation of the fee, which will pay for stormwater pipe replacement throughout the borough. That fee for most residents living on property of 1/2 acre or less is estimated at $62.41, which would be billed quarterly at approximately $15.60 each quarter. The fees are expected to be in place in early 2020. The fee is based on the impervious surface of property. The largest industrial, commercial and business properties with the most impervious surfaces will be paying fees that are determined by the size of the property.
Other business: Council approved the Blue Ridge Cable extension agreement and OK’d the public utility right-of-way for UGI at the Lititz Water Plant.
Police dog: Police Chief Kerry Nye announced that the newest police officer, a female Belgian Malinois named Nicha, has officially joined the force. Nicha will be working with K-9 officer Cameron Burke, and will be serving as a narcotics, tracking and criminal apprehension dog.
Fire chief: The new Lititz Fire Company chief was introduced. Mike Smith will be taking over from Ron Oettel, who served for many years. Smith has been fire chief since 2006.
What’s next: Council will hold its annual reorganizational meeting on Jan. 6. At that time, newly elected Borough Council member David Brubaker will be sworn in.