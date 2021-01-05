When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Dec. 29.

What happened: Borough Council approved the 2021 general fund budget at its Dec. 29 online meeting. The millage rate will remain at 2 mills, which means property owners will have no increase in taxes.

Spending: Major expenses projected in the $6.7 million budget are police at $2.8 million, public works at $1 million and garbage collection at $696,500.

Projects: Among the major projects being planned are improvements to the public works building and police garage. These projects were delayed because of the pandemic but are likely to get underway later this year. After the borough obtains competitive bids and contracts are awarded, officials hope construction starts in spring.

Service fees: Trash, water, sewer and stormwater fees will remain the same this year.

Ice sculpture walk: The popular Fire & Ice event, which traditionally included a huge ice sculpture festival and a chili cook-off, has been downsized to be much smaller and to be spread out over nine days from Feb. 12-20 to reduce crowd size. The focus will be just on the ice sculptures lining the downtown Lititz streets.

Quotable: “The intention is still to draw people downtown for the merchants, but in a safe way,” council President Shane Weaver said.