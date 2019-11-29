( North Broad Street in Lititz Thursday Oct.9,2014. ) Founded by members of the Moravian Church in 1756, Lititz has grown from a Moravian-only settlement to a borough of nearly 10,000. Voted America's ''Coolest Town" by Budget Travel magazine in 2013, Lititz is home to Wilbur Chocolate Co., Rock Lititz and a thriving downtown. Julie Kilby of Quarryville wrote that she loves Wilbur Chocolate. Noted Angel Suliveras: “Just the coolest little town,” and another person weighed in with four words: “Food. Music. Energy. Fun!” The community has held an Independence Day celebration since 1813 highlighted by the annual Queen of Candles festivities at Lititz Springs Park. The borough also hosts the highly popular Arts and Crafts shows.