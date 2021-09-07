When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Aug. 31, hybrid in-person meeting and online.

What happened: Lititz Fire Company has purchase a new pumper and a four-wheel drive vehicle, fire Chief Mike Smith told council.

Details: The pumper cost $664,244 and holds 500 gallons of water, with a pump capacity of 1,500 gallons per minute. The pumper seats five and carries 4,100 feet of hose. It went into service in July. The four-wheel drive vehicle cost $112,110 and will be used to respond to emergencies.

Volunteers: Smith said volunteers are active and dedicated to their work as firefighters, although “we always need more.”

More on fire services: Fire Commissioner Duane Ober introduced the new part-time Warwick Emergency Services Commission assistant, Brett Fassnacht, who will be responsible for helping with staffing, entering fire reports, training and compiling statistics.

Honoring heroes: Michael Gallion, of the American Legion, attended the meeting to get feedback on a proposal to initiate a Hometown Heroes banner program to which council members seemed favorable. The program would honor veterans, both past and present. Gallion said the banners would be funded by sponsors, who would support a veteran with the banners. The banners would be installed from May 1 to Sept. 30, then stored the rest of the year and would not interfere with holiday decorations. He said potential banner locations would be Main and Broad streets, Kissel Hill Road near the Veterans Memorial Park of Lancaster County.

Events: Council approved activity permits for the Lititz Borough Police Department’s Cruise Night on Sept. 22, which was rained out in August. Council also approved a 25th anniversary celebration with music on Sept. 23 for Lititz retailer Tiger’s Eye. Other events include the Warwick Marching Band Competition at Grosh Field on Oct. 2, the Woodridge Beer Fest at Woodridge Pool on Oct. 2, the Wilbur Chocolate Customer Appreciation Days from Oct. 20-23, and the VFW Trunk or Treat Halloween event Oct. 23.