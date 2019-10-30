When: Council meeting, Oct. 29.
What happened: Borough residents and businesses may soon be facing a new stormwater fee, Elijah Yearick, planning and community development director, told council.
Why it matters: The fee would fund state and federal mandates to reduce sediment into tributaries of the Susquehanna River, which ultimately flows to the Chesapeake Bay. Stormwater runoff starts on roofs, lawns, driveways, roads and parking lots. On its way to streams and creeks, stormwater picks up debris that can cause flooding and pollution with potential to kill plants and animals.
Background: The law requires municipalities to have a collection of structures designed to gather stormwater and discharge it into local streams and rivers.
Problems: In July 2016, Lititz faced a potential fine of $187,000 for deficits found in a stormwater audit. Working closely with the EPA, the borough reduced the fine to $3,000 by correcting the following deficits: illicit discharge detection and elimination; construction site runoff control; post-construction stormwater management in new development and redevelopment; and pollution prevention and good housekeeping for municipal operations and maintenance.
Solutions: Lititz will replace disintegrating stormwater pipes beneath the streets with ones made of high-density polyethylene.
Quotable: “The need to fund the existing stormwater system is an unfortunate reality, but it is one that the borough wants to approach in the most equitable way possible,” Yearick said.
The cost: The proposed stormwater fee would be billed on a quarterly basis, much like public water, sewer and trash fees. The proposed stormwater fee would be based on property size. Most residents will incur an annual fee of around $61, or $15 a quarter. The proposal calls for large industrial sites to pay higher fees under the proposal because they put the most stress on the town’s stormwater system.
How to help: Property owners can follow best management practices to control water pollution such as proper lawn mowing, fertilization, watering, proper septic tank management, using rain gardens and growing native plants.
What’s next: The first stormwater pipe replacement will most likely be on East Main Street, prior to state repaving in 2020-21. From that point on, Lititz will need to gradually replace all deteriorating pipes throughout the borough.