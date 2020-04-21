When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, April 14.

What happened: Residents will be getting an extension on their real estate taxes due to the coronavirus pandemic. At a special online meeting, council approved a resolution that will extend the period for paying the base rate of borough real estate taxes to Nov. 30.

Background: Normally, the base rate is due by June 30. The extension removes the penalty and sets it at 0%. The resolution states that since the governor has declared a disaster emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools and nonlife-sustaining businesses have been closed for an indefinite period of time. Borough Manager Sue Ann Barry said most other municipalities in Lancaster County are doing the same thing. Council also approved a petition to delay the sale of real estate parcels that are delinquent on taxes.

Lititz events update: The delay and cancellation of events were among the ways that the COVID-19 emergency will affect the town. The Lititz Elementary PTO Spring Festivities event is canceled, along with the Lititz Spring into History Festival. The Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show has been canceled for late July. For now, the Lititz Lions Patriot Parade and concert is set for July 3, with the Fourth of July celebration still under discussion by Lititz Springs Park. The popular Rotary Club Craft Show is still a go for Aug. 8, as is the Pretzel Twist on Sept. 19.

What’s next: Borough Council meeting will be held online at 7 p.m. April 28.