When: Council meeting, July 27.

What happened: Council discussed the future of the Southern Gateway. Zoned as Lititz Borough’s General Business District, the Southern Gateway begins just past Kissel Hill, as Warwick Township connects to the borough.

Background: Right now, businesses such as Keller Brothers Ford, Weis Markets and Landis Wash and Lube are on the west side, while ELA, Turkey Hill, Flory Distributing Company, Asian Garden, Wells Fargo, and the new Dunkin Donuts are on the east.

The concern: What will happen in the future, when some of these businesses change hands and transition into other uses? The Southern Gateway Plan looks at how planning can make the entrance to the borough as appealing as possible well into the future.

The plan: Elijah Yearick, director of planning and community development, said the vision for the plan is twofold. It provides guidelines for single-lot redevelopments with limited or no demolition and sets the stage for alternative uses for larger redevelopments, he said. In the short term, planners would like to see properties pulled forward, in order to move the parking to the rear whenever possible. They also want to see increased greening, and shared parking where possible, he said. For larger-scale redevelopments, they would like to see mixed-use and multistory buildings as an option beyond the current car-focused uses.

Rail line: Discussion was held on the rail crossing on North Broad Street. Yearick reported that the borough is working with Norfolk Southern on a project to build a new switch and parallel track that will eliminate the crossing on North Broad Street near the Wilbur building. The borough has received state funding to help facilitate this project.

Quotable: “Once the project is complete, Norfolk Southern has indicated they would be willing to negotiate with us to acquire the rest of the rail line, which would provide for the rail trail to be extended to Broad Street in the future,” Yearick said.

Community events: Council approved a number of community activities and special events. The Lititz Historical Foundation’s Evening of Music on Aug. 15 and its Ice Cream Social on Sept. 5 were approved. Council also approved the Young Men’s Business League’s Water Ball Race in Lititz Springs Park on Sept. 25, the Hartz Physical Therapy Fall Blast on Oct. 2, and the Freshburst 5 Mile Run/Walk on Oct. 23. The popular Lititz Halloween Parade is set to return to downtown Lititz on Oct. 25.