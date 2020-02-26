- When: Council meeting, Feb. 25.
- What happened: As the Tree House community playground nears its fundraising goal, Lititz Borough Council approved a waiver on its stormwater management plan relating to infiltration requirements. As borough engineer Cory Rathman noted, the playground does not fit with regulations for a building, since it is not technically a building. Since it falls outside of requiring a land development plan, it is being handled as a stormwater project.
- Update: The Rev. Eric Landrum, of Lititz Church of the Brethren, reported that the project is close to being ready to start, with the fundraising goal of $700,000 nearly met. The playground, which has been designed to be safe and accessible to all children, is being planned for a plot of land to the rear of the church.
- Construction details: Organizer Courtney Richie reported that construction will take just nine days, with the help of hundreds of community volunteers. The playground, designed by Play by Design, is expected to be built April 20-22 and April 27 to May 2.
n Subdivision: Mark Will, of WPE Partners, introduced council to a plan to develop 24 single-family homes on Golden Street. The development would connect the development on General Sutter Avenue and Hensley Street. The houses would be in the $300,000 to $400,000 range. Developers will need the equivalent dwelling units that would determine what the sewer plan can handle for the proposed development.
- Road plan: Rathman discussed possible plans for a roadway design that would help to reduce speeding on the planned Sixth Street extension that would lead up to the roundabout that is being planned for Woodcrest Avenue and Sixth Street. The Sixth Street extension is a joint effort of Lititz Borough and Warwick Township, estimated at $6.8 million, with a state grant of $1.9 million toward the cost of the project. Rathman suggested that the borough consider traffic-slowing devices, such as a 2-foot brick median with double yellow striping on each side. The design would help remind drivers to stay in their lanes.