When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Dec. 20.

What happening: Lititz Borough Council approved the 2023 budget with a 62% tax increase for Lititz property owners.

Tax increase: The $20,121,333 budget calls for a significant real estate tax increase, with millage increasing from 2.0 mills to 3.25 mills, or an increase of 1.25 mills. More than 20 Lititz residents attended the meeting, asking the borough to not go ahead with the increase. While Lititz Borough Council listened to their concerns and addressed them, the decision to approve the budget was made unanimously by council. The millage increase would raise the tax by approximately $250 for a taxpayer with a with property with an assessed value of $200,000, meaning the new municipal real estate tax is approximately $650 in 2023.

Quotable: “This is not something we took lightly,” said borough council President Shane Weaver. “We pay taxes as Lititz residents ourselves. We believe that this is what is best for our town.”

Paving needs: The main reason for the increase is that additional funds are needed to address current and future paving needs in Lititz Borough on an incremental basis. Borough council financial committee Chair Ken Mobley has explained that in recent years, funding has been insufficient to maintain the quality of the 28 miles of roads within the borough.

Public comment: Residents expressing their opposition were upset by the big increase, asking why the borough did not gradually raise taxes. There were suggestions made to reduce taxes and prevent the need for the tax increase, including not funding the Warwick Community Ambulance Association, reducing donations to the Lititz Fire Company, regionalizing the Lititz Borough Police, and not pursuing plans for a community playground in Butterfly Acres.

Paving plan: The tax increase will allow for a structured paving plan that has been developed to resurface Lititz Borough roads in an incremental way. On average, 1.5 miles of Lititz Borough roads will be resurfaced annually to achieve the recommended repaving life cycle of 20 years for all roads. A rolling five-year paving plan will be used to target roads most in need of repair. This includes identifying streets for repaving based on completed underground infrastructure, including lead pipe removal, stormwater pipe, water, and sewer pipe maintenance.

Paving in 2023: The roads set for repair and repaving in 2023 are South Cedar from Second Avenue to Sixth Street, Arrowhead Drive from Broad to Warwick Township line, West Sixth Street from Broad to Warwick Township line, and West Seventh Street from Broad to Warwick Township line.

Manager position: Resident Dave Carson asked what plans would be with Lititz Borough Manager Sue Barry retiring in January after 38 years with the borough. Weaver said the plan is to combine Barry’s responsibilities with those of Elijah Yearick as director of planning and Rob McFadden as facilities manager. That plan was based on the experience of Yearick and McFadden, with the borough, eliminating the need to hire a new borough manager.

Police: Andy Heise was sworn in as a police sergeant by Mayor Tim Snyder. Heise joined Lititz police in 2016 as an officer. It was announced that Officer Megan Davis completed her one-year probationary period and is now a full-fledged officer. Davis joined the department in December 2021. Police Chief Kerry Nye reported that three officers left the department in 2022, with one retiring and two resigning to go to other departments. The Lititz Borough Police Department has 13 officers and three support staff. Lititz police plan to hire three officers in the next six months.

Liquor license transfer: Borough Council approved a request from David Stoudt of Lititz Springs Inn & Spa and Bulls Head Public House to transfer a liquor license from Brady’s Pub in New Holland to its newest property, the former Rooster Street Provisions. Bullshead Brewhouse plans to open a brewery at the 11 S. Cedar St. location, which would replace the butcher shop there.

Dunkin’: Yearick said the long-awaited Dunkin’ is trying to open before the end of the year, with plans to proceed with paving. However, the cold weather could push it back to later in 2023.

Fire & Ice: Council approved the special event permit for the annual Lititz Fire & Ice, which is set for Feb. 16 to 26.