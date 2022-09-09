When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Aug. 30.

What happened: Council agreed to a pump station replacement and land swap.

Background: The station is operated by Warwick Township Municipal Authority but located in Lititz Borough near Dean Saylor Linear Park on Market Street.

Details: A new pump with higher capacity will be built 125 feet away from the old pump and screened by a tall fence, trees and bushes. The old pump will remain operational until the new one is completed, then the old one will be torn down.

Quotable: “It is a pretty beneficial project and is a cooperative effort between Lititz Borough and Warwick Township,” said Entech engineer Tim Lester.

Road closure: Elijah Yearick, borough director of community planning, said a portion of North Broad Street will be closed Sept. 12-16 for railroad crossing work on Route 501. A detour will be in place using Front Street, Oak Street and Second Avenue.

Coffee chain: Owners of an in-progress Dunkin location on South Broad Street now hope to open in October after years of delays, Yearick said.

Retirement community: Pleasant View Communities is reconsidering a proposed community off Warwick Street near Lititz Springs Park. Because of lack of interest, they’re now considering 32 units and could either be 55-plus or open to all ages.

Police opening: Police Chief Kerry Nye announced that patrolman Claude Neer is resigning because he is moving out of state. The police department has already been in the process of recruiting new police officers.

Junior member: Colin Hutchinson, a Warwick High School senior who works part-time at Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery, was approved as a nonvoting youth member of council and starts at the Sept. 27 meeting.

Mosquitos: Sixth Street resident Linda Carson told council she is concerned about West Nile virus possibly being at the Butterfly Acres swale. Contacted later, Antonio Alvarado, Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program coordinator for Lancaster and Lebanon counties, said Butterfly Acres area is not currently a hot spot for West Nile but mosquitos there are being monitored. If the virus is found there, the swale could be sprayed and the borough would be notified. Alvarado said there are mosquitos carrying West Nile virus at other locations in Lancaster and Lebanon counties and reminded homeowners that mosquitos can breed in standing water in homes and yards.

Events: The Lititz Art Association will hold its Park Walk, which was previously the Porch Walk, on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. in Lititz Springs Park. Council also approved the Lititz Lions Club Halloween Parade for Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. with closing on East Main Street. The Simply Christmas event at Lititz United Methodist Church on Dec. 11 was approved. Two neighborhood block parties were approved for Andover Lane on Sept. 17 and West End Avenue on Sept. 24.

What’s next: Council will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.