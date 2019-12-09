When: Council meeting, Nov. 26.
What happened: Borough Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution allowing refugees to settle in the borough. Also, David Brubaker was sworn into council as a new member.
Background: A federal law is requiring municipalities explicitly state whether they will accept refugees within their borders. Representatives from resettlement agency Church World Service attended the meeting to request the resolution.
New homes: The agency settles about 90% of the 200 refugees they help a year in Lancaster city, but some settle in surrounding towns because family already lives there or a church sponsors them. Through the years, several Lititz area churches have welcomed refugees, including the Lititz Church of the Brethren, Lititz Mennonite Church and Lititz Moravian Church.
Resistance: At least one Lititz resident urged council to reject allowing refugees to settle in Lititz. She questioned how schools were handling the refugees coming to the area, and suggested that it was important to protect Lititz from outsiders who would not fit in. Council President Shane Weaver noted that refugees do not enter the country illegally and are often self-sufficient in a short period of time. Lititz resident Dennis Kready said they are highly vetted and are part of the Christian community’s humanitarian efforts.
Quotable: “My ancestors came to Lancaster County as refugees. They were immigrants who settled here, and now there are roads like Brubaker Valley Road named after them,” Brubaker said. “I think it’s a good thing.”