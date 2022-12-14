When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Nov. 29.

What happened: Lititz Borough is proposing a $20.12 million budget that will increase real estate taxes from 2.0 to 3.25 mills next year.

What it means: A property with a value of $200,000 currently pays approximately $400 in real estate tax. The increase would result in an increase of approximately $250, for a total real estate tax of approximately $650, said finance committee member Ken Mobley.

Quotable: “This is not something that we want to do, but it something that is needed,” Mobley said.

Street repairs: Officials said a key reason for the increase is that Lititz needs to catch up on road repairs. The borough plans to embark on a program of staggered work, so paving is not all done at once, Borough Manager Sue Barry said. The plan would target the 28 miles of borough-owned streets most in need of repairs, Barry said. Repairs include water and sewer lines. Mobley said the streets being targeted first will be Cedar, Front, Skylark and portions of West Sixth and West Seventh streets. Portions of Arrowhead Drive, South Cedar, Spruce and West Marion streets are also among the first to be addressed. Repairs also include water and sewer lines. Older lead pipes in the borough will be replaced with safer pipes.

More: Among other planned major expenditures are a regional stormwater basin, HVAC system for the borough office, the Norfolk Southern runaround track, Lititz Fire Company equipment, a replacement police vehicle and solar speed devices.

What’s next: The budget will be up for a vote at the Dec. 20 council meeting.

Other business: Borough Council approved a request from Keller Bros. on South Broad Street to expand their vehicle storage lot to add 93 parking spots. The lot would be located behind the auto dealership and be screened with evergreen trees for the least impact on neighboring homes. Council also approved a subdivision and land development plan from St. Luke’s United Church of Christ to subdivide a 3.6-acre lot at 222 N. Broad Street to sell to a potential buyer in order to assist with church finances. The borough reported the long-awaited Dunkin’ has been further delayed. With the cold weather, paving has been delayed and the business is not expected to open until March 2023.

Appointments: Council appointed Elijah Yearick as borough secretary and Rob McFadden as borough treasurer.