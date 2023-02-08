When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Jan. 31.

What happened: This marked the first meeting since Sue Barry retired as Lititz borough manager, a role in which she served the community for 38 years. Borough Council introduced the new administration, with a transitional plan that has been in the works since Barry announced her retirement more than two years ago. The responsibilities of borough manager will be divided among three current employees, allowing the borough to keep in place staff who have been involved in daily operations and management over the years.

Who’s who: Elijah Yearick will serve as managing director of planning and development, while Rob McFadden will be managing director of operations and administration. Kristen Brady will be serving as finance manager.

Police recognition: James Adams, accreditation program manager of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, attended the meeting to give two awards to Lititz Borough Police Department. The department received a certificate of reaccreditation following a successful assessment of the agency by a team of independent, third-party evaluators. Lititz police also received premier accredited status.

Why it’s important: “Statistics show that there is value in police departments being accredited,” said Adams, noting that accreditation helps to reduce insurance liability, reduce the filing of lawsuits and provides better guidance in police operations — all benefiting the movement toward police reform and public safety. The team of assessors found Lititz Borough police to be in full compliance with the 125 standards and 245 substandards of the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation program administered by the police chiefs association. Sgt. Jared Hahn, the borough’s accreditation officer, reported that premier status is the top-tier level of accreditation awarded to agencies that have demonstrated a commitment to accreditation through longevity in the program, which is 15 years or five successful reaccreditations. Lititz was first accredited in 2008.

Other business: Council approved three resolutions, including new parking fees of $1 per hour. New parking meters were installed last September. Council also appointed Yearick as open records officer. Council officially assigned borough manager duties to Yearick, McFadden and Brady.

Making history: Cory Van Brookhoven attended the meeting to inform council of his new position as full-time manager of the Lititz Historical Foundation. Van Brookhoven will continue to serve as president of the foundation and as a board member. He said he will be available at the Lititz Museum on a full-time basis and will be able to expand hours and services of the foundation. Last year the foundation welcomed more than 5,868 visitors to the museum, including visitors from 48 states and 25 countries. The historical group offers more than 24 events and operates the Lititz Museum, Johannes Mueller House and Oehme Gardens. Borough Council congratulated Van Brookhoven on his new position.

Community events: Council approved special event permits for Taste of Lititz on June 2 with road closures on Main and Broad streets, the Lititz recCenter ninth annual Triathlon on Aug. 6 with no road closures, and the Lititz Chocolate Walk on Oct. 7 with no road closures.

What’s next: Council will meet again at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in council chambers, 7 S. Broad St.