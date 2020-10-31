When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Oct. 27.

What happened: From Christmas caroling to future council meetings, Lititz Borough Council looked at how the town will function in coming months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Christmas in the Park: Council approved a request from Lititz Springs Park to hold a socially distanced Christmas in the Park celebration on Dec. 4, 5 and 6. The event would require tickets to control the numbers and would be spread out over three evenings. The program would be held at the bandshell with empty rows between families who attend. Crowd size would be limited to 200 each day. There would be no food or drink.

Christmas caroling: Council approved a request for the annual Lititz Historical Foundation Christmas Caroling on Dec. 10 at the Lititz Moravian Church. The approval was not without some reservation, however. Even though it will be held outdoors, from 7-8 p.m., council member David Brubaker expressed some concern about the crowd, which typically exceeds 250 people. Recommendations to wear masks at a carol sing would not likely be enforced. The Historical Foundation has estimated a crowd of around 200, but there would be no way to know exactly how many people might join the traditional carol sing.

Public meetings: Since the pandemic began in March, Borough Council has been holding its meetings virtually on Zoom to keep people safe because of the small size of the meeting room. For now, virtual meetings will continue through the rest of the year, so that all citizens and applicants would be able to attend meetings. In 2021, there will be consideration for in-person meetings combined with live-streaming, so that everyone who wants two attend can do so safely.

CARES funding: Council member Ken Mobley, who heads the subcommittee for finances, said Lititz Borough was expected to receive $37,547 in funds from the CARES Act. Updated allocations will provide Lititz with an additional $75,720 in funds, bringing the total to $113,267. The funds will go to the borough’s general fund to be used for community and police services.

Election concerns: Police Chief Kerry Nye expressed some concerns about Election Day on Nov. 3. He plans to have police available on standby near polls in case of any disturbances or threats of violence.

Quotable: “We are hoping that Election Day will uneventful, but we are being prepared,” Nye said.