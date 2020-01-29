When: Council meeting, Jan. 28.
What happened: The newest member of the Lititz Borough Police Department, K-9 officer Nicha, was officially sworn in. Nicha stood on the table at the council chambers as Mayor Timothy Snyder read her oath. A crowd of police officers and family members applauded when she was officially sworn in.
Background: Nicha is a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois who was bred in the Netherlands. She began her duties on Dec. 16 with her human K-9 partner, Officer Cameron Burke. Burke and Nicha, who is trained to handle narcotics detection, tracking, and criminal apprehension, completed their training in December.
Funding: Council President Shane Weaver noted that the new K-9 Unit was funded by a community fundraising campaign, with nearly $90,000 raised to cover the purchase of the dog, training, the K-9 vehicle, veterinary care, food and continued training. Burke had initiated a program last year to reinstate the K-9 program, which had been discontinued in 2010. Council approved the request as long as the funds did not come from taxpayers.
New member: Newly elected council member Ken Mobley also was sworn in by Snyder. Mobley joined council in August to complete John Bear’s unexpired term.
EDUs: The subject of EDUs was discussed by council. EDUs are Equivalent Dwelling Units and are defined as one single-family residential household. An EDU is the unit of measure by which a user is charged for sewer services provided by the Lititz Sewer Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant, which serves Lititz Borough and Warwick Township. There are at least two businesses currently looking at developing apartments that are on hold until the EDU situation can be clarified. One is the former Toy Soldier tavern on North Broad Street and the other is a former church on Spruce Street. The borough is looking into a reservation system that will allow business growth, while managing EDUs.