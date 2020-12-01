When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Nov. 24.

What happened: Borough Council voted to advertise the 2021 budget that comes without a property tax hike. The millage rate will remain at 2 mills. Healthy reserves provide a cushion for balancing the budget.

Breakdown: The spending plan is projected at $6.8 million. Though revenue, projected at $5.94 million, falls short of expenses, the budget leaves a projected reserve of $1.33 million. Major expenses will cover police department and protection services at $2.86 million, public works at $1.38 million and garbage collection at $696,500. Lititz has received funding through the CARES Act, with $37,547 received, and $75,720 pending. These funds are being earmarked for protection services and policing.

Other fees: Borough residents can expect the trash, water and sewer fees to remain the same next year. A stormwater management fee begun this year will continue in 2021. There have been minimal concerns or complaints regarding the fee, which is about $62 per quarter for a typical developed lot. The fee is based on the impervious surface of the lot, and approximately two-thirds of the single-family properties in borough are a quarter-acre or less. The largest industrial, commercial and business properties pay the largest amounts, based on the size of the property.

What’s next: The budget will be up for a final vote at the Dec. 29 council meeting.