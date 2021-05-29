When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, May 25.

What happened: Borough Council granted a special event permit for the Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show to be held Saturday, Aug. 14.

Background: The craft show —one of the biggest events in town was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, state regulations did not allow for such large gatherings. The event is a major fundraiser, with proceeds of vendor registrations donated to service organizations and community charities. The craft show will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free to visitors.

Details: Tom Oehme of the Lititz Rotary Club reported 150 vendors are signed up for the show, with another 240 spaces still available. He estimates 10,000 people will show up at the craft show. The issuance of the permit now will allow time to apply to the state for road closures on portions of East Main Street and Broad Street.

Food in the park: The food stand at Lititz Springs Park is closed for the season, and council agreed to allow a food truck in the park on Saturdays and Sundays from June 12 to Oct. 2.

New first responders: Borough Council approved a resolution designating Lititz Borough Public Works Department as first responders. “Lititz Borough believes that to best provide for the health, safety and welfare of its citizens, it is appropriate to recognize our employees that put the citizens of Lititz Borough before themselves in time of emergency,” council President Shane Weaver said.

Coffee shop: Council reviewed the final land development plan by New Holland Coffee Co. for a coffee shop and patio at the rear of Chilangos Authentic Mexican Restaurante at the corner of North Broad and West Kleine streets. Chilangos would remain where it is. Improvements are planned for the entire building, and the plan calls for a brewery on Pine Lane.

Resignation: Holly DeKarske, executive director of Venture Lititz, is resigning from her position due to a move to Maryland. She will be leaving her position in June. Borough Council hopes to fill the position as soon as possible.