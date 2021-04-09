When: Lititz Borough Council online meeting, March 30.

What happened: Council paved the way for a new development when it granted approval for demolition of an 1800s farmhouse and a barn on a property at 456 Golden St. The buildings are located on a 21-acre tract that is zoned R1. Steve Gergely, of Harbor Engineering, reported that the house was in a state of disrepair and was considered a class 2 historic resource. It has been unoccupied since 2018. The barn is visibly dilapidated and beyond repair, he noted.

Quotable: “Renovating the house does not make sense because of its condition,”Gergely said.

Future plans: The developer of the property plans to build 25 houses on the tract. The project will need to go through subdivision planning approvals before it can begin. Hensley Street would be extended to allow for the single-family dwellings.

Other business: Police Chief Kerry Nye reported that his department has been short-staffed due to an outbreak of COVID-19, with three staff members out sick. Nye said that he had been the first to be vaccinated in order to set an example, and about seven others have been vaccinated. Since the vaccine is not being mandated, there are nine or 10 officers who have decided against it, he said.

Sale: An agreement for the borough’s purchase of the Gibbel tract for $15,000 was approved. The 0.11-acre tract is located adjacent to the public works building, which is being renovated. Purchase of the tract will allow for expansion of the Lititz Borough Police garage. The public works building/police garage project on West Lincoln Avenue had been delayed because of the pandemic, and is now expected to get underway this spring. The plan is to renovate the existing public works building, add a wash bay for MS4 compliance, and construct a pole barn structure as a garage to house the borough’s police cars.

Park plans: Council discussed a proposal for a community park in the southeastern quadrant of the borough along East Sixth Street. However, the borough has reached out to residents of the area, with at least 27 against the park. The borough will be getting more feedback from residents and will not move forward on the proposed park if the consensus is opposed to having a community park.