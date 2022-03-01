When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Feb. 22.

What happened: Borough officials said they are planning a public hearing in April to get input on how the gateway at the southern end of Lititz Pike would be developed in coming years. The area is in the general business district, known as South Broad Street or Route 501, and businesses there include Keller Bros. Ford, Weis Markets, Landis Wash and Lube on the west side, with ELA Group Inc., Turkey Hill, Flory Distributing Co., Asian Garden, Wells Fargo, and the upcoming Dunkin’ on the east side.

Eye on the future: The Southern Gateway begins just past Kissel Hill, as Warwick Township connects to Lititz Borough. The plan is intended to consider what the area will look like in the future, as some of the businesses change hands and transition into other uses. The goal is to make the entrance into Lititz Borough at the southern end as appealing as possible well into the future. Guidelines for the Southern Gateway would create a more cohesive look, as the business district transitions into residential and then downtown Lititz. The intention would be for properties to be pulled forward, in order to move the parking to the rear whenever possible.

A new planning tool: To achieve this goal, Lititz Borough will be developing form-based code amendments that will provide future guidance. A form-based code is a land development regulation that fosters predictable building results by using a defined plan as an alternative to conventional zoning regulations. Tom Comitta and Erin Gross of Thomas Comitta Associates Inc., said form-based codes address the relationship between building facades and the public realm, along with the form and mass of buildings in relation to one another, and the scale and types of streets and blocks. “The design standards would include street trees, landscaping, lights, curb cuts, sidewalks and other gateway features,” Comitta said.

Other business: The first block of North Cedar Street will be closed beginning the first week of March for bridge replacement. The bridge is projected to reopen before the start of school next fall. During the closure, vehicles will detour to Front and Water streets during construction. Pedestrians, especially those those walking to and from Lititz Elementary School, should walk west on Front to Broad Street, then walk south on Broad and turn down the north side of Main Street where a crossing guard will help them cross Main onto Cedar.

Public comment: William Brandt of 210 N. Cedar St. attended the meeting to ask that Lititz Borough develop a plan to reduce speeding on North Cedar Street, further north of bridge project. Brandt said the intersection near his home has had many accidents and that the 25 mph speed limit is not being obeyed on the state-owned street.

Quotable: “This is a local issue that needs to be addressed before someone dies,” Brandt said.

Community events: Council approved special event and activity permits for the Parents Association Outdoor Event March 25, the Lititz American Legion Memorial Day Parade May 30, the Kiwanis Free Fun Day in Lititz Springs Park May 21, LEFC Sunday in the Park June 5, and the Lititz Chocolate Walk Oct. 8.