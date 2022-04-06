When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, March 29.

What happened: Lititz Borough honored a young woman who helped to save the life of a Lititz mother in early March. Shauna Lukus was presented with a Citizen Commendation by Mayor Timothy Snyder and the Lititz Borough Police Department.

Background: Lukus, 19, was driving home after visiting friends in Lititz on March 2 when she noticed a young boy outside his home on West Second Avenue. The child was frantically seeking help for his mother, who was inside and experiencing a medical emergency that left her unconscious and not breathing. “I stopped right away,” said Lukus, adding that the child flagged her down and told her he was alone with his mother. Lukus made sure that 911 was called, and almost immediately the ambulance arrived to treat his mother. Lukus stayed with the boy and helped to comfort him while his mother was being treated. Lukus remained with the child until other family members were notified and were able to get to the home.

Quotables: “Your actions not only played a critical role in caring for the needs of the child, but also contributed to the successful and safe outcome of his mother’s medical emergency,” Mayor Snyder said. Lititz Borough police Chief Kerry Nye noted in the police commendation, “The agency is thankful for your intervention and appreciative of your efforts on the night of March 2, 2022. Congratulations on a job well done!”

Emergency services report: Fire Commissioner Duane Ober, of Warwick Emergency Services Commission, reported that Lititz Fire Company has 42 volunteers, with 25 firefighters responding to at least 10% of the calls. Ober said Lititz Fire Company averages 5 minutes in response time and arrives on scene within 8 minutes. Ambulance response time is even faster at just over 5 minutes, mainly because the ambulance staff is on call at the ambulance station. Through municipal funding, Lititz Fire Company was able to put a new fire engine and squad into service in 2021, at a cost of $780,000 for both.

Volunteer incentives: Eligible volunteers may receive a $200 tax credit, Ober said, noting that in 2021 Lititz Borough paid $1,600 to eight volunteers. WESC is also able to offer gift cards through local businesses, making firefighters who do their fire training eligible to receive up to $450 in gift cards from pizza shops, stores and other businesses.

Community events: Council approved special event and activity permits including Second Fridays, the Lititz Lions Easter Egg Hunt at Bonfield Elementary School on April 16, Lititz Elementary Spring Festival on May 13, and the Lancaster Symphony Memorial Day Concert in Lititz Springs Park on May 28. Other events include the Venture Lititz Taste of Lititz June 3, Lititz Chooses Love Lititz Pride Fest in Lititz Springs Park June 19, Lions Patriotic Parade and entertainment on July 1, Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show in Lititz Springs Park July 30, and Then Sings My Soul concert in Lititz Springs Park Aug. 21.