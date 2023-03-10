When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Feb. 28.

What happened: The Lititz Borough Police Department and Warwick Emergency Services Commission presented 2022 reports.

Police numbers: There were 7,561 total police dispatches in 2022, Sgt. Jared Hahn said. That included 317 reported criminal events and 147 persons charged with a crime. There were 124 direct victims of crime. Property valued at $147,264 was reported stolen. The department reported 794 traffic stops and 369 traffic citations. There were 137 reportable crashes. The number off parking tickets issued was 1,306. Officers spent 1,560 hours on education.

Crisis training: All officers in the department participate in crisis intervention training, Hahn told council. The training is a pre-booking, jail diversion program designed to improve outcomes of police interactions with individuals with mental illness and provides law enforcement-based crisis intervention training for assistance those individuals with a mental illness while improving safety of officers, consumers, family members and citizens within the Lititz community. The department has also partnered with organization Advoz for mediated conflict resolution among residents.

Quotable: ”(Crisis training) provides officers with improved abilities to recognize symptoms of a mental health crisis, enhance their confidence in address that emergency, and reduce inaccurate beliefs about mental illness,” Hahn said.

Fire numbers: Lititz Fire Company responded to 402 calls in 2022, with 162 in Lititz Borough, said Duane Ober, fire commissioner for Warwick Emergency Services Commission, of which Lititz Fire Company is part. Lititz volunteer firefighters spent 154 hours in service at incidents and 1,220 hours in service. Lititz Fire Company averages a 7-minute response time, above its 9-minute goal, Ober said. Forty-three volunteers responded to at least one call in 2022, and the Lititz department welcomed five new members, all 18 or younger.

New equipment: The company is slated to receive a new E-One, 100-foot ladder truck in early 2024 that will allow firefighters to maneuver in smaller spaces for a $1.1 million price tag. Equipment purchases are funded through taxes from municipalities served and department fundraising.

Ambulance numbers: Warwick Ambulance, which is located in the borough, reported 4,391 incidents in 2022 compared to 4,482 in 2021, Ober said. There were 1,604 responses in Lititz Borough and 1,651 responses in Warwick Township. The Warwick Ambulance has 32 full-time and part-time employees, with five volunteers. The service added a refurbished ambulance in 2022.

Burning: Council amended its open burn ordinance to ban bonfires outside any building; burning trash, yard waste, paper and other refuse; and using any incinerator not approved by the Department of Environmental Protection.

Events: Council approved events including Boy Scout and Girl Scout Camporee in the Park on March 24 in Lititz Springs Park, Lititz Lions Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 at J.R. Bonfield Elementary School, Lititz Memorial Day Parade on May 29, Sunday in the Park on June 4 at Lititz Springs Park, Pretzel Twist 5K event on Sept. 16, and Simply Christmas on Dec. 10 at Lititz United Methodist Church.