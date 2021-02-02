When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Jan. 26.

What happened: Lititz Police Department presented its 2020 report to Borough Council. There were 235 criminal events in the borough. Of total crimes, 75% were cleared, while the rest remain under investigation. There were 127 reportable vehicle crashes, and no fatalities. As in recent years, the top three crash locations were the intersection of North Broad and Lincoln, the intersection of South Broad and Sixth Street, and the 300 Block of South Broad between Marion and Second Avenue. Police reported an increase in domestic issues, which they attributed to the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year. Noncompliance of safety issues, such as mask wearing and social distancing, were problems in the borough.

Quotable: “Of most consequence was a global pandemic and a national conversation about how police departments serve their communities. While these events reshaped many national, statewide and local priorities, one thing remained steady and unchanged — our commitment to the Lititz community,” Chief Kerry Nye said.

Accreditation: The Lititz Borough Police Department is accredited through the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, administered by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. “Accreditation is one of the pillars of our police department,” said Sgt. Jared Hahn, noting that its purpose is to build trust within the community.

Development plan: Council approved the revised second phase for Warwick Woodlands. Alex Piehl of RGS Associates said revisions to the plan include a 60-unit affordable housing project called Saxony Ridge and 12 cottages. There are also plans to retain more of the woodlands areas. A pedestrian easement, a right of way dedication for Second Avenue and Orange Street and a stormwater agreement are part of this phase.

Community events: Council was less than receptive to a plan to have a Warwick Bands Food Truck Festival in Lititz Springs Park in May. The event would feature 15 food trucks on a Sunday, attracting 200 or more to the park. Council tabled the decision. Borough Council did OK a request for the Lititz Pretzel Fest on May 1 and for the Lititz recCenter 7th annual Triathlon on Aug. 8.