When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, May 31.

What happened: After two years of scaled down and canceled events, Lititz is looking forward to a season that gets back to something close to pre-pandemic normal. Council approved several traditional summer and fall events, including the 205th Lititz Fourth of July Celebration, for the upcoming season.

Info: The Fourth of July celebration is set for Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2. Borough Council approved an activity permit for the Lititz Lions Club Patriotic Parade at 6:30 p.m. July 1. The parade will be followed by a free concert at 8 p.m. in Lititz Springs Park with Flamin’ Dick and the Hot Rods. The concert will be followed by the 79th Queen of the Candles ceremony at 9 p.m. July 1, with the Fairyland of Candles in the park. On July 2, gates will open at noon at Lititz Springs Park, with wristbands required. The full day of festivities includes musical performances, food trucks, a kid zone, a baby parade and the famous fireworks choreographed to music at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Big craft show: Lititz Borough Council also approved the request for a special event permit application for the Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hailed as the biggest craft show in the East, the Lititz Rotary Craft Show is expected to be back in full force for 2022, with craft stands along North Broad Street, East Main Street and Lititz Springs Park. The show is one of the Rotary Club’s biggest fundraisers, which supports many local charities and community organizations.

Other events: Borough council approved the Lititz Craft Beer Fest, set for Sept. 24 and 25, and the Lancaster Bicycle Club Covered Bridge Classic on Aug. 21. Council also approved Lititz Trinity Church’s free concert, marking the congregation’s 150th anniversary, set for Sept. 10 at Lititz Springs Park.

Other business: Borough Council will be advertising an ordinance for the Southern Gateway zoning and subdivision and land development amendments relating to the southern entrance to Lititz Borough along Route 501.