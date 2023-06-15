When: Lititz Borough council meeting, May 30.

What happened: Council approved an electric vehicle charging ordinance.

Background: The purpose of the ordinance is to establish regulations for private and public electric vehicle charging stations in the borough. The need arose in February when a resident installed a shed-type electric vehicle charger in the right of way.

Details: The ordinance states that an electric vehicle charging stations may be installed in all zoning districts subject to criteria that covers installation within the right of way owned by the borough or commonwealth, or on other borough-owned property. The ordinance regulates that there must be adequate space to allow for installation without impeding American Disabilities Act accessibility requirements, clear sight triangles and the growth of street trees. Extension cables and cords cannot impede ADA accessibility.

Private charging stations: The ordinance provides requirements for single-family residential use and for multi-family residential use, stating that property owners are required to obtain permits prior to installation. It also covers installation in non-residential parking lots. The ordinance is available on the borough’s website at www.lititzborough.org.

Junior council member: Mayor Tim Snyder honored Colin Hutchinson at his last meeting. Hutchinson, who graduated from Warwick High School June 2, has served as a junior member since September 2022.

Line of credit: Council heard a proposal from Jamie Schlesinger of PFM Financial Advisors, pertaining to the borough’s line of credit and loan to cover sewer projects. The line of credit was established seven years ago at $6 million. Since then, nearly half has been borrowed. Based on changes in the marketplace, Schlesinger recommended the borough start with a new loan to cover sewer, stormwater, railroad track, and other projects.

What’s next: Council will review the recommendation to determine the best approach.

Events: Council approved several events, including the Lititz Borough Police Department National Night Out on August 8, Lititz Rotary Craft Show on August 12, Lititz Cruise Night on August 16, Covered Bridge Classic on August 20, Swarthmore Drive Block Party on September 2, COBYS Bike & Hike on September 10, Italian Fest and La Piazza Beer Garden on September 16 and Fall Blast Hartz Physical Therapy 5K on October 7.

Police: Police Chief Kerry Nye reported that three applicants were selected to attend the police academy. They should graduate in April and begin serving as officers. In the meantime, they will serve as civilian employees.