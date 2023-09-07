When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Aug. 29.

What happened: Council approved an amended open burn ordinance.

Why it matters: The ordinance was amended in order to better regulate various types of outdoor fires in the borough, including campfires, chimineas, fire rings, outdoor grills and smokers, fire pits and patio stoves.

Details: The open burning regulations cover prohibited materials that cannot be burned in an open fire, including household trash, books, magazines, newspapers, cardboard, scrap lumber, plywood, construction debris, plastic products, insulation material, furniture, dead animals, rubber products, hydrocarbon products or flammable liquids, leaves and yard waste.

More: Bonfires must be located at least 100 feet from all structures and road rights of way and should not exceed 10 feet in diameter and 6 feet in height. They must be kept under constant supervision by a responsible adult during the burning activity. Fires must be extinguished by 11 p.m. No burning will be permitted during a drought warning period or drought emergency declared by the state Department of Environmental Protection or Lancaster County or during Red Flag Warning periods as declared by the National Weather Service.

Dog law: Council agreed to support a dog law modernization bill in the state legislature that revises Pennsylvania dog laws, including increases to licensing and kennel fees. The bill will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses, gradually increasing annual license fees, in order to help fund kennel inspections and other services.

Culvert work: The borough will impose road and parking restrictions relating to culvert work that will be done at Cedar and Lincoln roads. Elijah Yearick, director of planning and community development, said the two culverts are more than 100 years old and will require full deck replacement, since the prior materials included old railroad ties and other unsuitable materials.

By the numbers: The borough received a $400,000 state grant for the work, but a funding plan will be recommended once the borough knows the scope and cost estimates, since the work is anticipated to cost more than the grant.

More: A one-lane roadway restriction will be needed at the area directly over the top of the culverts. A letter was sent to residents who will be affected by the work, lane limitations, and parking on portions of Cedar, Lincoln, Noble, Water and North Locust streets.

Signals: Council agreed to apply for a state Green Light-Go signal detection grant that would update traffic signals at Broad and Sixth streets, and at Broad Street and Second Avenue.

Civil service: Council approved the reappointments of Terrence Duffin and Henry R. Gibbel to the Civil Service Commission.

October meeting: The October council meeting has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 24, since the last Tuesday of the month is Oct. 31, trick-or-treat.