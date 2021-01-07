When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Jan. 5.

What happened: The board will consider a request to partially reimburse Linville Hill Christian School for district real estate taxes paid during the 2020-21 school year.

Background: Linville Hill is a private Christian school system based in the Pequea Valley district. Because both its elementary and high school are considered nonprofit organizations, a portion of each property was approved for a partial exemption on municipal and school taxes by the Lancaster County Board of Assessment Appeals as of 2021-22. Linville Hill’s administration, however, also has requested a partial exoneration on taxes paid and owed to the district in 2020-21, on the grounds each campus maintained nonprofit use throughout the duration. No cost estimates for the reimbursement are available at this time.

What’s next: The board expects to vote on the request either Jan. 14 or sometime next month.

Campus construction: Since March, Seth Wentz, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects, has reviewed several ways the district can improve the overall efficiency and longevity of its high school and intermediate school campuses, with cost estimates ranging from $64.86 million to $88.8 million. For the district to choose between three remaining options for construction, board members voted in October to both conduct a site survey and develop schematic designs to better assess each project’s overall cost. Last month, the district announced it would participate in a steering committee to discuss key decisions for campus construction on a bi-weekly basis. Noteworthy developments are to be shared at school board meetings.

One step closer: Wentz announced architects have completed a fly-over and site surveys for both campuses. Drawings are currently being developed by Lititz-based engineering firm Derck & Edson Associates. The survey data and drawings will be available for board review by early next week.