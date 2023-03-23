Coatesville Area Public Library Board of Trustees member Peter DiMaio thanked South Coatesville Borough, during its March 14 council meeting, for a $1,300 contribution.

“We appreciate everything you’ve done for us, to help us build our library for our community and this western end of Chester County,” DiMaio said.

South Coatesville Borough is one of the six municipalities served by the Coatesville Area Public Library. The City of Coatesville, townships of Caln, East Fallowfield, Valley and West Bradford are also in the service area.

“We’re a very diverse board and we are very proud of that. We think we represent every municipality and everyone in the community,” DiMaio said.

In 2022, 170 South Coatesville residents of all ages attended programs held by the library. DiMaio said the Coatesville Area Public Library offers a Kids Zone program, featuring painting, storytelling, and music on the first Saturday of each month.

“Our programs for the children, teenagers and the adults are blossoming,” DiMaio said.

President pro tempore Renee Carey said the library has increased its visibility by partnering with Coatesville Youth Initiative to encourage children to visit the library and complete homework assignments. Council member Sylvia Washington said the library has always been there for the Coatesville community and never turns anyone away.

“It's a safe haven,” Washington said.

South Coatesville will hold its next council meeting at 7 p.m. March 28 and will take place at the Chester County Public Safety Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.