When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 3.

What happened: Lissa Holland, executive director of the Lancaster Public Library, along with Lucas Stacey and Henrietta Heisler, of the board of trustees, requested East Lampeter Township to contribute $19,982, a 9% increase from its previous annual contribution. Supervisors did not take action.

Why it matters: The township will begin drafting the 2023 budget in the coming months. The funding for the library will go toward increased operating costs and staffing. The Lancaster Public Library has generated 63% of its annual budget from fundraising such as book sales, fines and fees. Lancaster County does not have a library tax; the public library serves 40% of county residents.

Township stats: Currently, 20% of East Lampeter Township residents own a library card. In 2021, township residents borrowed 67,000 materials from the Lancaster Public Library, valued at $1.17 million.

Beyond the books: Holland highlighted that the Lancaster Public Library serves the community in vast ways with the “largest and deepest” collection in the county. Local entrepreneurs can access databases for free at the Duke Street location. Lancaster Public Library is also the first Pennsylvania library to house an Autism Resource Center. In addition, a vast local history collection and Wi-Fi hotspots are also available for the public. The library also provides everyday objects such as baking pans, board games, plus American Girl dolls for the public to borrow.

Quotable: “We try to meet all the needs of our community,” Holland said.

New building: Holland told East Lampeter officials the library is “on course” to opening its new location in April 2023 at Ewell Plaza in downtown Lancaster. The library will occupy the first two levels of the new parking garage from the Lancaster Parking Authority rent-free for 99 years. The library will be shut down for a month next year to move materials from its Duke Street location to the new location on Queen Street.

Supervisors comment: Supervisors Chair John Blowers asked Holland whether the digital collection will still be maintained during the shutdown. She responded the online databases will be “up and running" but distributing materials to other libraries will be halted.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the township building, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike Lancaster.