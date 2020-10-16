When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 15.

What happened: Jeannine May, a member of the Manheim Community Library board, requested the township continue its monetary support of the library. Rapho’s contribution to the library this year was $16,461.

Why it’s important: May said the library has faced a number of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened earlier this month for in-person browsing by appointment.

What’s next: Supervisors said they would consider the request for the 2021 budget. Supervisor Jere Swarr said officials are working on the budget.