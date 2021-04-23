When: Penn Manor school board meeting, April 19.

What happened: By 2026, there will be 1,000 new dwellings in the district. To counter an anticipated enrollment increase, the board unanimously approved Letort Elementary as a swing school for middle school enrollment.

What it means: After the meeting, Jerry Egan, assistant superintendent for elementary education, said normally 60% of each Letort class would attend Manor Middle School while the other 40% would attend Marticville Middle School. Now, each year the board will decide on a middle school and send the entire Letort class there. Exceptions can be made if, for example, a student from Letort has an older sibling already attending one middle school. Additionally, in the long term, the board will plan to shift some boundary lines within the district to absorb new enrollments.

Quotable: “We really want to just closely monitor the existing school enrollments, and then adjust the boundaries, if we’re seeing us reach capacity in one building versus the other. It is too early to say which buildings would be impacted,” Egan said after the meeting.

Budget update: Although the budget is still in its formative stages, Chris Johnston, district business manager, discussed the funding gap for the 2021-22 proposed final budget. Johnston said expected revenue is $92.91 million, falling $4.9 million short of the expected $97.81 million in expenditures. Without sporting events because of the pandemic, the district did not bring in any revenue from athletics, falling short of the board’s revenue target for that area. Johnston also predicted that the board will not meet its target in interim taxes and collections revenues.

Next steps for the budget: The board plans to present the final budget June 7 and adopt it June 21.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. May 3 in the Manor Middle School Auditorium, 2950 Charlestown Road. Viewers can watch the livestream at youtube.com/pennmanorschools.