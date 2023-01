College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Lehigh University. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Maya Hahn. Ephrata — Carter McKim. Honey Brook — Juliet Simmet. Lancaster — Melissa Caracciolo, Cole Fahrney, Joey Frith, Ryan Kashatus, Eric Lai, Laurel Marx, Kat Neumann, Luke Weaver, Sam Whitton. Landisville — Bri Snavely. Lititz — Ethan Heller, Rachel Houser, Caitlyn Wagner, Adam Zimmerman. Manheim — Kadin Becker. Mohnton — Sean Bachman, Layne Raczy. Mount Joy — Nathan McNece. Robesonia — Jacklyn Clauss. Willow Street — Luke Brodersen.

