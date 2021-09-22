When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 14.

What happened: The supervisors approved a request from the Lebanon chapter of the American Heart Association for township fire police to help stage its annual heart walk at Ironwood Community Park on Oct. 3.

Visitor: The board hosted an informal visit from state Sen. Chris Gebhard. He said his appearance was part of a plan to visit most of the major municipalities within the 48th District, which he represents, to assess the needs of those local governments.

Speed enforcement: The board approved the cost of the training on Oct. 20 for township police Officer Dominic Juliani on the use of a device to calculate vehicles’ speed, called a Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder. The cost is $285 and will include eight hours of overtime pay for the officer.