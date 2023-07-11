College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated May 13, 2023, from Lebanon Valley College. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Akron — Victoria Bondarenko, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, summa cum laude. Conestoga — Joel Stoner, Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Denver — Alexandra Gonzalez, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing and English, summa cum laude. Elizabethtown — Brody Johnston, Bachelor of Science in digital communications; Dylan Keeports, Bachelor of Science in business administration, summa cum laude; Eddie Myers, Master of Athletic Training; Elina Samoilova, Master of Business Administration. Ephrata — Arturo Ramirez Guzman, Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Gap — Jonathan Bolton, Bachelor of Science in business administration, magna cum laude; Gabrielle Leaman, Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Lancaster — Jeffrey Campagna, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Peter Campagna, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Madeleine Brown, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Aaron Hayes, Master of Business Administration; Maya Horst, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, summa cum laude; Katrina Johnson, Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling; Amanda Keller, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice. magna cum laude; Carly Kleintop, Master of Athletic Training; Anderson Velozwong, Master of Business Administration; Morgan Witman-Bradley, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology. Landisville — Caitlyn Snavely, Master of Science in speech-language pathology. Leola — Kate Snader, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, magna cum laude. Lititz — Lee Amarose, Master of Science in intelligence and security studies; Julia Forsythe, Bachelor of Science in biology, summa cum laude; Madeline Grisbacher, Bachelor of Arts in applied history, magna cum laude; Louise Nicole Honrade, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, summa cum laude; Travis Martin, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Hannah Reitz, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education, summa cum laude; Lauren Sprague, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders, summa cum laude; Alice Thorsen, Bachelor of Science in art and visual culture and interaction design, magna cum laude and Department Honors in Creative Arts. Manheim — Madison Carper, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, magna cum laude; Livia Jackson, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders, magna cum laude; Zachary Reed, Bachelor of Arts in global studies and political science; Isaiah Reiner, received a bachelor of music in audio and music production; Lauren Seibert, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Caitlin Smith, Doctor of Physical Therapy. Mohnton — Taylor Bilbao, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Johnny Schlouch, Master of Business Administration. Mount Joy — Kodee Bair, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Rylan Brooks, Bachelor of Science in environmental science; Katherine Kimbark, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology and neuroscience, summa cum laude. Millersville — Alyvia Pauzer, Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling. Narvon — Tyler Sutton, Bachelor of Science in actuarial science. Newmanstown — Isabel Ortega, Bachelor of Arts in English and political science, summa cum laude. Paradise — Hope Fisher, Bachelor of Science in business administration, magna cum laude. Pequea — Kyle Echterling, Bachelor of Science in neuroscience, cum laude. Quarryville — Bailey Willis, Bachelor of Arts in political science, summa cum laude. Reamstown — Benjamin Tressler, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, magna cum laude. Reinholds — Alec Sherk, Master of Science in sport performance. Ronks — Isabella Calderone, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders, summa cum laude. Stevens — Amy Winger, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, summa cum laude. Strasburg — Joseph Underwood, Bachelor of Science in business administration, summa cum laude.

