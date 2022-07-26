College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2022 from Lebanon Valley College. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.

Brownstown — Kelsey Bouder, Master of Science in speech-language pathology.

Columbia — Haley Lutz, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology; Faith Roberts, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in music and music education, cum laude.

Denver — Michael Borkert, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Daryn Ebersol, Bachelor of Science in actuarial science and computer and data science; summa cum laude; Ashlyn Frederick, Bachelor of Arts in music, magna cum laude; Angela Strock, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, summa cum laude, and Strock is continuing at LVC to pursue a doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy; Lauren Walters, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing and English, cum laude; Erin Ziegler, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology.

East Petersburg — Ethan Tirado, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Elizabethtown — Ryan Dennehy, Bachelor of Arts in history and political science, departmental honors in political science, magna cum laude; Brianna Eberly, Bachelor of Science in digital communications, summa cum laude; Adam Kimball, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, summa cum laude, and Kimball is continuing at LVC to pursue a doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy; Eddie Myers, Bachelor of Science in exercise science and Myers is continuing at LVC to pursue a Master of Athletic Training.

Ephrata — Brian Frey, Master of Business Administration; Dawsen Miller, Bachelor of Science in biology; Jerel Straley, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Honey Brook — Jeremy Deihm, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Carrie Gendaszek, Master of Music Education.

Lancaster — Amberly Carter, Bachelor of Science in health science; Allison Hege, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education, summa cum laude; Carly Kleintop, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, and Kleintop is continuing at LVC to pursue a Master of Athletic Training; Lucy McGloshen, Bachelor of Science in neuroscience, cum laude; Shannon Peachey, Bachelor of Science in environmental science, cum laude; Chase Richards, Bachelor of Arts in political science, summa cum laude; Kurtis Rineer, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Anderson Velozwong, Bachelor of Science in accounting, and Velozwong is continuing at LVC to pursue a Master of Business Administration; Alexander Wiggins, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Sarah Wolfe, Master of Science in speech-language pathology.

Landisville — Caitlyn Snavely, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders, summa cum laude, and Snavely is continuing at LVC to pursue a Master of Science in speech-language pathology.

Lititz — Elizabeth Lucas, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Serena Stauffer, Master of Business Administration; Joshua Weaver, Bachelor of Science in actuarial science and economics, summa cum laude; Lois Yeater, Bachelor of Science in business administration, and Yeater is continuing at LVC to pursue a Master of Business Administration.

Manheim — Bryce Eberly, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education, summa cum laude; Dana Hostetter, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Mary Weaver, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, magna cum laude, and Weaver is continuing at LVC to pursue a doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy; Madeleine Wenger (Weaver), Bachelor of Science in exercise science, summa cum laude, and Wenger (Weaver) is continuing at LVC to pursue a doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy.

Millersville — Mikiah Sangrey, Bachelor of Science in chemistry in ACS chemistry, departmental honors in chemistry, magna cum laude.

Mohnton — Adrian Glasmyre, Bachelor of Science in creative arts and digital communications, summa cum laude; Johnny Schlouch, Bachelor of Science in accounting, and Schlouch is continuing at LVC to pursue a Master of Business Administration; Justin Schuetz, Bachelor of Science in business administration, magna cum laude, and Schuetz is continuing at LVC to pursue a Master of Business Administration; Tyler Vokes, Bachelor of Science in biology, summa cum laude.

Mount Joy — Amanda Peters, Bachelor of Science in music and music education, cum laude; Erika Schell, Master of Athletic Training; Maryam Volpe, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, summa cum laude, and Volpe is continuing at LVC to pursue a doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy; Celia Yost, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, summa cum laude, and Yost is continuing at LVC to pursue a doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy.

Mountville — Reily Shelly, Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

New Holland — Ethan Horning, Bachelor of Music in audio and music production, summa cum laude.

Newmanstown — Kristie Houck, Bachelor of Science in psychology and sociology, cum laude.

Nottingham — Maurice Miller, Master of Business Administration.

Quarryville — Lauren Swisher, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing and English.

Reinholds — Brandon Brubaker, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Robesonia — Kendall Lu, Bachelor of Science in computer and data science; cum laude; Bailey Thumm, Bachelor of Science in business administration and political science, cum laude.

Stevens — Derek Sauder, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, magna cum laude, and Sauder is continuing at LVC to pursue a doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy; Jennifer Anne Valent, Bachelor of Science in creative arts and digital communications.

Willow Street — Cameron Niemeyer, Bachelor of Science in actuarial science and economics; Mark Wittemann, Bachelor of Science in physics.

