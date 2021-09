College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Lebanon Valley College. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.

Atglen — Christian Lantz, magna cum laude and departmental honors in biochemistry, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology.

Brownstown — Kelsey Bouder, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders.

Columbia — Hugh Mauck, Bachelor of Science in accounting and business administration.

Denver — Mitchell Bowers, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Music in audio and music production; Benjamin Hinkley, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Dominic Johns, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Alissa Martin, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in chemistry and environmental science; Ashley Shay, Bachelor of Science in neuroscience; Dominic Stumpo, Bachelor of Music in audio and music production; Michael Thomas, Master of Business Administration.

East Earl — Travis Fischer, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.

East Petersburg — Niclas Sharp, Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

Elizabethtown — Adam Reed, Master of Business Administration; Adam Salazer, Master of Business Administration; Braydon Shuck, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Kaitlyn Welch, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Ephrata — Kristopher Pursel, Master of Business Administration; Halle Snyder, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders; Megan Ward, Bachelor of Science in neuroscience and psychology; Anna Weaver, cum laude and departmental honors in chemistry, Bachelor of Science in chemistry in ACS chemistry.

Lancaster — Madeleine Brown, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Jeffrey Campagna, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Bethany Dennis, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Morgan Ernst, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Michael Fisher, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Samuel Grillo, Master of Science in athletic training; Morgan Harner, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders; Emily Mackey, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology; Julia Mitchell, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Denis Pasic, Master of Business Administration; Mark Peterson, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Rachel Pfennig, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology; Khanh Phuong Do, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing; Kurtis Rineer, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders; Maggie Root, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in analytical finance; Kyra Sangrey, Bachelor of Science in chemistry in ACS chemistry; Keyri Sierra, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology; Savannah Toth, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders; Emily Wilczek, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Sarah Wolfe, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders.

Leola — Pahoua Lor, Bachelor of Science in accounting; Bradley Testa, Master of Business Administration.

Lititz — Jamison Appel, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education; Jensen Burnheimer, Bachelor of Arts in English; Jayna Class, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education; Evan Crawford, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology; Joshua Croyle, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Tyler Gerhart, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Dakota Johnson-Ortiz, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Elizabeth Lucas, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders; Benjamin White, Bachelor of Science in digital communications.

Manheim — Anna Burkhart, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Trevor Hosler, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in accounting and business administration; Dana Hostetter, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders; Caitlin Howett, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Kody Kegarise, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in actuarial science and economics; Jordan Rohrer, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Heather Schroll, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Marietta — Deanna McNece, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Millersville — Mark Yoder, Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry; Emma Young, Bachelor of Science in neuroscience.

Mount Joy — Kodee Bair, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Jordan Drexel, Master of Business Administration; Mackenzie Lausch, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Morgan Menges, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Erika Schell, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Ashley Sherk, Master of Business Administration.

New Holland — Joshua Houck, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in chemistry.

Oxford — Evan Hartman, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Pequea — Megan Lynn, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Stevens — Lea Dungan, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Dustin Fisher, of Stevens , summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Mason Klaus, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Tatyana Opalko, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology; Joseph Valent, Bachelor of Arts in business administration and economics.

Terre Hill — Amber Friday, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in actuarial science and economics.

Willow Street — Elizabeth Lyter, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology and neuroscience; Kaitlyn Reed, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in political science; Maxwell Warmingham, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

