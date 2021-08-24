LEBANON COUNTY – The fourth annual Tower to Town 10-mile run in October will money for the construction of the John E. Wengert Memorial Park along the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail.

The course kicks off at Clarence Schock Memorial Park Nature Center — more commonly known as Governor Dick Park — at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Racers can sign up individually for $40 on or before Sept. 11 or $50 until race day. Relay teams can also sign up for $30 and $40 in the same time frames. Race day registration will be open from 8 to 9 a.m. at Schock Park.

The race course is 10 miles long, and there is a pre-race shuttle bus from the finish line at Optimist Park to the start line. Participants will also receive custom socks and a commemorative sapling.

Proceeds raised through event registration will go toward the construction of John E. Wengert Memorial Park on West Chestnut Street, the Lebanon Valley Conservancy, and the Community Health Council of Lebanon County, according to an article in Lebtown.

John E. Wengert Memorial Park has been in the works since 2017 with the goal of transforming an unused tract of land into a set of fitness, health and environmental education opportunities right off Lebanon Valley’s Rail Trail, according to the Tower to Town website.

The Lebanon Valley Conservancy, formed in 2000, works to improve the community and environment through preservation efforts and by supporting proactive development. Lebanon County’s Community Health Council, established in 1994, coordinates health and quality of life initiatives.