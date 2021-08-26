Lebanon School District is planning construction of a new seventh- and eighth-grade building.

The 145,000-square-foot school is slated for construction on a parcel of land south of Lebanon High School at 1000 S. Eighth St., according to a Lebtown report. Lebanon Superintendent Arthur Abrom hopes to break ground on the school next summer, noting that the continued increase in enrollment has made building projects a priority.

Construction is expected to take two years, with a possible grand opening by August 2024 in time for the 2024-25 academic year. Cost for the project is estimated to fall between $35 and 40 million, according to the report. Lebanon School District plans to use $15 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds and $23 to 25 million in saved finances to decrease impact on taxpayers.

City students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades will attend the new school while renovations are made to the current Lebanon Middle School building on 350 N. Eighth St. Once the renovations are completed, fifth and sixth graders will be relocated to the Lebanon Middle School, according to the report.

Currently, the land where the new school will be built is used for athletic activities including track and field, field hockey, and softball. Lebanon City Council approved special zoning exemptions for the property’s new use, according to the report.