LEBANON – Visitors who travel to downtown Lebanon next week will be greeted by the smells of the city’s favorite restaurants cooking up a storm for restaurant week.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Lebanon, restaurants on South 8th, North 9th, Cumberland, and Lehman streets, along with Quentin and Jonestown roads, will offer either a new or existing meal off their menu in addition to their normal menu from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21.
From the savory aroma of a full rack of ribs at Pudgey’s Pit Bar-B-Que to comforting traces of fresh baked desert at Cakes by Moraima, the week is a celebration of restaurants and cafes in the city.
To participate in the mouth-watering experience, swing by one of the participating restaurants downtown. Participating restaurants include:
South 8th St. Pudgey’s Pit Bar-B-Que, The Timeless Cafe, Red Headed League, Cafeteria Los Muchos, Diva’s Have to Eat, and .12 Sandwiches.
North 9th street, Javi Restaurant, Snitz Creek Brewery, Mamajuana Lounge, Sydney Roasting Company and Ceballos Bakery .
Cumberland St. Dominos, Orquideas Pupuseria, Gus Deracos, Cakes by Moraima, La Placita de Lebanon, the Downtown Lounge, and Queso Dee’as.
A&M Pizza on Quentin Rd., La Casa Del Mofongo on Jonestown Rd. and Trattoria Fratelli on Lehman St.
Trattoria Fratelli’s Thursday lasagna special — one that normally draws a crowd — is a feature throughout the whole week, said the businesses’ chef and owner Kevin Brown.
“You hope that just that little bit of extra push will get some people to come out when maybe they wouldn’t normally,” he said. “You hope to see a little bit of extra traffic and maybe get some new people aware of what we’re doing here. And hopefully, they’ll come back again.”
Full addresses and phone numbers for participating restaurants can be found on the Downtown Lebanon website.