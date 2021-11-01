Lebanon City Police have charged a teenager with shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy last week.

16-year-old Jaedyn Gaines, of Lebanon city, is charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide in a fatal shooting last week, according to Lebanon City Police. Other charges for Gaines are pending.

At around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27, police were called to North 6th Street for a crash involving a 16-year-old boy who had crashed his vehicle into parked vehicles. He was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. Another person fled the vehicle following the crash, police say. The driver was pronounced dead at a local medical facility.

Police say Gaines and another suspect planned to rob the 16-year-old driver and one other following a meeting to purchase marijuana. Gaines took marijuana from a passenger in the vehicle as an argument broke out between the driver and the unidentified suspect, according to the report.

Gaines then shot the 16-year-old driver during the argument and the unidentified suspect fled the scene, according to police. The driver then collided with parked vehicles before his vehicle overturned near Arnold Street.

The 16-year-old who died has not yet been identified by police. Preliminary results from an autopsy of the Lebanon city boy that was killed in the shooting suggest that he died from a gunshot wound to his chest, but the Lebanon County Coroner’s office said final results might not be available for at least a month.

Police are still searching for the other person Gaines was with, but have not released details. A previous release said the police were searching for two males in their late teens and early 20s.

Gaines was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Anthony Verna and is in Lebanon County Correctional Facility after being denied bail.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 274-2054 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.