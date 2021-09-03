A Lebanon County man was fatally shot Wednesday night after what started as a fight, police said.

Lebanon City Police officers found Josue Miguel Rivera, 30, dead in the 800 block of Crowell Street, after they responded to a report of gunfire in the 500 block of North Ninth Street.

Wensly Morales-Rodriguez, 23, turned himself in to police at 400 S. Eighth St. and is facing charges of criminal homicide and other related offenses, police said. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John Ditzler and is being held without bail at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility. A warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Morales-Rodriguez shot Rivera during the fight, police said. Officers recovered used shell casings from the scene and secured video surveillance from the surrounding area.

An investigation is ongoing and the Lebanon City Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at (717) 272-2054 or call Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.