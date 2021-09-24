A 59-year-old Lebanon man is dead after being hit by a car Thursday morning.
The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was crossing the 100 block of East Cumberland Street in Lebanon City at around 7 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle travelling west, according to Lebanon City police.
The man, who had been walking "briskly north" according to police, was transported to a local medical facility where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the 78-year-old driver who hit him stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Speed was not a factor in the incident, according to police.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident with the assistance of the Lebanon County Serious Accident Reconstruction Team.